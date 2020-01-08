Selena Gomez Talks Her Love Life, Therapy and Taylor Swift: 7 Bombshells From Her Candid Interview

Selena Gomez has tackled all the tricky subjects.

As she jokingly told the author of her new interview for WSJ. Magazine's annual Talents & Legends Issue, "Let's talk about all the stuff I'm not supposed to." During the lengthy sit-down, almost every topic was raised, from Gomez's famous Disney days to nearly a decade of mending her mental health.

The 27-year-old also slightly pulled back the curtain on parts of her friendship with Taylor Swift previously kept private. The star spoke of her self-esteem, a disconnect with one of her biggest hits and oh so relatable desire for a boyfriend.

Through it all, Selena has found a silver lining in her struggles."Of course, there were a few moments in my life when I felt like, Why? Why me?" she told the magazine. "But now I look at it as, At least I can relate to more people."

For a breakdown of her many interview bombshells, keep scrolling!