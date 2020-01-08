Proof Blue Ivy Is Growing Up to Be Just Like Mom Beyoncé

Like mother, like daughter...

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter recently turned 8 and is growing up to be just like her mother, especially when it comes to her physical appearance; while many fans are argue that she started off resembling her dad most, many have said in recent years that she has grown to look more and more like Bey. In addition, Blue has consistently showcased fashion-forward looks, thanks to her mom's influence. In fact, the two have formed their own coordinating style.

Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles shared a never-before-seen photo of the child on Tuesday, showing the little girl sporting straightened hair and a stylish school outfit; a long sleeve orange top with shoulder cut-outs over a cherry-print gray skirt and a printed pink backpack.

Last week, Megan Thee Stallion posted pics of Bey and Blue twinning together while posing with her at a photo booth at what appeared to be a New Year's Eve party.