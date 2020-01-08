Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Claps Back After Jax Taylor Implies She's a Lesbian

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 7:48 AM

Ariana Madix is comfortable speaking her truth.

During a Watch What Happens Live appearance following last night's Vanderpump Rules season premiere, Madix's co-star Jax Taylor suggested her reluctance to marry and have children with long-term partner Tom Sandoval (with whom she recently purchased a home) was due to the fact that "she likes women." Shortly after the interview aired, Ariana responded to Jax's claims in a message shared to Twitter.

"i DO like women [laughing emoji] AND men. it's called being bisexual. ever heard of it? #thisisnthard," she wrote, echoing a similar point made by Jax's wife Brittany Cartwright on WWHL.

Jax's comments about Ariana's sexuality trailed friendship tensions between himself and Tom, which audiences saw unfold throughout yesterday's Vanderpump Rules episode.

"I have a hard time with him coming at me because I bought a house, because I got married," Jax told WWHL host Andy Cohen, who was quick to note that Tom's frustrations were prompted by Jax's competitive attitude.

Watch

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright's Crazy House Buying Story

"He was saying that you were trying to one-up him," Andy explained, referencing Jax and Tom's confrontation during the premiere.

According to the TomTom co-owner, it was Jax's attitude about their respective real estate milestones that rubbed him the wrong way.

"When I'm getting ready to move into my house, you're like, 'How much is it? What's the square footage?'" Tom told his friend, adding that purchasing a house was "like [his and Ariana's] wedding day, in a sense" because of her personal thoughts on marriage and kids.

"I'm telling you about something that I'm so excited about, and you told me about how you're going to do better," Tom continued. "It felt like just a one-upping every step of the way."

"How would I one-up him?" Jax asked Andy near the end of their WWHL discussion. "His house is bigger than mine."

