Why Fans Think Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt Split After 5 Years Together

Wed., Jan. 8, 2020

Jeffree Star, Nathan Schwandt

Trouble in paradise? 

Makeup and YouTube superstar Jeffree Star has fans concerned about his future with boyfriend Nathan Schwandt after recent tour cancelations and some clues on his social media profiles. The pair has been dating since 2015 after meeting via Instagram in 2014, and even recently moved in to a huge mansion together, but it looks like things for the couple may have hit a rough patch. 

Jeffree canceled his European masterclass tour just days before it was set to begin. "It is with a heavy heart that we must regretfully inform you that due to unforeseen personal reasons, Jeffree Star is unable to travel to Europe to take part in the upcoming 'Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass tour presented by Tatti Lashes,'" the organizers of the event, Tatti Lashes, said in a statement to Paper Magazine.

The tour was set to begin on Jan. 10 and would have four dates spanning locations like Dublin, Amsterdam, Newcastle and finishing off in Liverpool. While Jeffree hasn't shared anything about the events, makeup artist MMMMitchell took to his Instagram stories to offer a little more insight. 

"I feel so many emotions because I feel so upset that the tour's not going ahead, but I also feel upset because my friend's upset," he shared. "The worst part is that it really can't be helped and these feelings that Jeffree is feeling, I wish that I could just make them go away." So why are fans speculating it may be because of a breakup? 

Well, in Jeffree's Instagram bio he used to have "wife of Nathan" in the description, but that has since been removed. However, Nathan was featured in a video Jeffree posted that toured their $14 Million mansion and the two seemed happy, healthy and very much in love. 

Mmmmitchell did urge fans to keep Jeffree in their thoughts and prayers and wished the makeup mogul a speedy recovery.  "There's literally no way of anyone changing it, we've tried and it's just not doable right now, I'm so sorry guys, I feel so bad, we are all heartbroken–Tatti Lashes, Jeffree and me. Just keep Jeffree in your heart and in your mind."

