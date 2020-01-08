Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Clarify Their "Baby Making" Plans

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 6:43 AM
Married Vanderpump Rules couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are still waiting to have kids, and you can partially blame their cast mates, because she doesn't want to end up like Phoebe from Friends.
On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, a fan asked them if they planned on having babies, and how many.
"Let's clarify what's going on right now with our baby-making," Jax said. "We went and started [trying for] one month, and then stop- we had Stassi and Lala's weddings, and we're in it, so that- that's a problem," Jax said.
Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent got engaged to Randall Emmett in September 2018. She has since announced that they plan to wed this April. Co-star Stassi Schroeder got engaged to Beau Clark in July 2019.
"OK, short version is that we're trying to make sure that we can make it to Italy for Stassi and Beau's wedding and that I'm not stuck back home because I'm too pregnant," Brittany said. "So we're trying to plan it out...yes, babies, I want babies."
"I don't care to be pregnant. I don't want to be so pregnant where I'm stuck like Phoebe on Friends—I can't go to her best friend's wedding! That's what I care about!"
Taylor, 40, and Cartwright, 30, have long talked about their desire to have children.
"I gotta be honest, I can't wait to take my kids trick or treating and or stay home and pass out candy!! It's the dream!! Very soon!!!" Jax tweeted to a fan on Halloween 2018.
Week later, he told E! News' Justin Sylvester, "I'm ready to start a family, and have kids and do it all."
"I can't wait to be a mom, so whenever it happens, we'll be so excited," Brittany told Us Weekly last November.
Jax and Brittany wed in June 2019 in front of family and friends, including Stassi and Lala as well as fellow co-stars Tom Schwartz and wife Katie Maloney. Not in attendance: Jax's mother.
"She was not at the wedding, and you know what, she didn't even call me on my wedding day, she hasn't reached out to me at all," Jax said on Watch What Happens Live. 'I'm sorry, I may be a little stubborn, but I'm the son and I just feel like it's a touchy subject."
The two were also asked on the show about which cast mate gave them their worst wedding gift: The answer? Tom and Katie. They did not elaborate. They also said co-star Scheana Shay acted the most drunk and that Southern Charm star Shep Rose's behavior annoyed them the most.
