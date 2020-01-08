Amy Poehler and Rami Malek Rescued Rachel Brosnahan From a Golden Globes Wardrobe Crisis

by emily belfiore | Wed., Jan. 8, 2020 4:01 AM
The show must go on!
Rachel Brosnahan stunned at the 2020 Golden Globes in her sequined Michael Kors gown. But on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star revealed that there was a wardrobe malfunction that occurred moments before she stepped on the red carpet with husband Jason Ralph. Thankfully, Amy Poehler and Rami Malek were on hand to help.
"We were all in line—it was a long line waiting to have our photos taken," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "We're all hanging out in this cluster of random celebrities and Rami sort of looked at my husband Jason's bow tie and said, ‘Oh, hold on. Your bow tie is askew.' Went to fix it and we realized that this clip-on bow tie—because they are easier—had completely fallen apart and we were like, ‘Oh, no! We're inches from having our photos taken. What are we gonna do? This is a major crisis.'"
After acknowledging that her husband's bow tie mishap might not have been as big of an emergency as she made it out to be, she recalled watching Amy and Rami snap into action.
"All of these famous people are on the floor looking for the clip that's gone missing," Rachel continued. "Amy was on the floor. Rami was on the floor. You know, like, people say that celebrities are mean. That Hollywood's, like, kind of a toxic place. We felt very supported."
Then, the Mr. Robot star worked his magic and fixed the broken bow tie. She added, "Rami finds it and goes, ‘Guys, I've got this. And, he did!'"
Still on the topic of the Golden Globes, Jimmy asked Rachel if she was upset that her Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series winning streak ended with the award going to Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge instead. The two-time Golden Globe winner explained that she's a fan of the Golden Globe-winning show and even admitted that there's a perk to losing.
"When you win, it's amazing," she said. "That's very exciting and great. But you get kind of whisked off backstage and you don't get to hang out at the table with your friends. And you definitely don't get to drink. So, this year, I got to drink all night. It was great. Best Globes ever!"
Watch Rachel tell her iconic red carpet story and relive her Golden Globes night in the video above!
