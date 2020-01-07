Why Jane Levy Signed On for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and Why You Should Watch It

Do you miss Glee?

Or Crazy Ex-Girlfriend? Or Smash? Gilmore Girls? Suburgatory? And maybe just a smidge of Silicon Valley, but you always wished Silicon Valley had more singing and was run by Lauren Graham? If so, you desperately need to watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

A sneak peek premieres tonight on NBC, before the full season premieres in February, and it's a joyful piece of television that is worth your time and attention.

After an event that isn't important (yet), Zoey (Jane Levy), a programmer whose headphones are usually blasting podcasts, finds herself able to hear people's innermost feelings through song. That includes her coworker (Skylar Astin), who sings about how he's in love with her, and her boss (Lauren Graham), who sings about her marriage.

This also includes her parents, played by Mary Steenburgen and Peter Gallagher, who sing their struggles to keep their marriage alive. Zoey's naturally very annoyed by this at first, but after some advice from her neighbor (a delightful Alex Newell), she starts to have a little more fun with it.