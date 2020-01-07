Meet the Dog Helping Save Koalas and Other Wildlife From Australia Fires

Meet Bear, the koala detection dog who is saving animals from the fires ravaging the Australian continent.

Since the fires began in September, this dog and countless other individuals have been doing their best to save their furry friends from the bushfires in New South Wales and Queensland. According to the University of the Sunshine Coast (USC), "Bear has helped us locate sick and injured koalas and has recently been called to search for koalas in habitats ravaged by fires."

As the fires continue to burn through the east coast of Australia, people are looking to Bear, who was abandoned as a puppy due to his OCD, for hope and comfort in what seems to be an otherwise bleak situation.

His good deeds have even been highlighted by the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. Both actors shared images of Bear at work, but Hanks went a step further by endorsing the creation of a Disney film all about Bear's adventures in the outback. "This is a Disney movie that must be made—the story of Bear, the koala detection dog," the critically-acclaimed star said. "That's adorable. I like Bear."