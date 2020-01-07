How Princess Beatrice's Big Day Will Differ From Other Royal Weddings

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 12:03 PM
Princess Beatrice is getting ready to tie the knot.
The 31-year-old royal is set to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this year. An exact date has yet to be revealed.
In fact, Buckingham Palace hasn't shared any major details about the couple's big day since announcing the engagement in September. While an insider told E! News the wedding "hasn't been postponed," the source claimed "some of the plans are under review."
"A date for Spring 2020 has been set," the source shared, "family and friends have been informed."
The source said there is "one possible scenario" the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle—the same place Princess Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank and Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle. But will fans get to see the royal wedding on TV? According to the source, the nuptials may be held "entirely privately with no access to the public or the media." The Daily Mail also reported that both the BBC and ITV confirmed they won't be broadcasting the wedding.
However, St. George's Chapel may not be the only venue up for consideration.
"Another potential, back-up location for Beatrice's [wedding] has apparently also been earmarked," the insider said.
Princess Eugenie/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images
But will these crucial details be finalized soon?
The insider told E! News Queen Elizabeth II is "waiting to sign off [on] the plans until after Christmas, when the royal family might be able to gauge the public mood towards Prince Andrew" following his public appearance at Christmas Day service.
Prince Andrew, who is the father of Princess Beatrice, stepped back from his royal duties in November after noting the "circumstances" relating to his "former association with Jeffrey Epstein" became a "major disruption" to his family's work.
