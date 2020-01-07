Siesta Key's Juliette Accuses Cara of Cheating on Garrett With Johnny Bananas

An MTV love triangle could be unfolding right in front of our eyes.

Just hours before Siesta Key kicks off a brand-new season, one of its cast members dropped a serious allegation on social media.

According to Juliette Porter, co-star Cara Geswelli was allegedly unfaithful to Garrett Miller during their romance. In fact, she allegedly cheated on him with a fellow MTV reality star.

"Cara is a shady skank and she f*ckrd @johnnybananas while dating @__GarrettMiller in Cancun," she wrote on Twitter. "Cara from our show lol."

As to where she got these allegations from, Juliette claims Floribama Shore's Nilsa Prowant "told me." In fact, Juliette's Instagram Stories proves she was enjoying a night out with Nilsa Monday evening to celebrate the upcoming premiere of Siesta Key.

While Cara and Johnny have not publicly commented on the allegations, Garrett responded to Juliette's tweet with a Gif from Little Rascals.