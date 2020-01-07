BTS Announces New Comeback Album And The Internet Is Losing Its Mind

by emily belfiore | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 10:38 AM
ARMYs, listen up: There's a new BTS album on the way.
On Tuesday, the fan-favorite K-Pop band, which is made up of members V: The Series, Jungkook, Jimin, Jim, SUGA, RM and J-Hope, announced that its comeback album Map of the Soul: 7 will drop on February 21, marking the "Heartbeat" hitmakers' first album in two years. BTS' parent company Big Hit Entertainment shared the exciting news with fans via Weverse, where it unveiled the album's name, release date and pre-order date.
"BTS MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 will be released on Friday, February 21. Pre-orders will begin on Thursday, January 9. Additional details about the new release will be available on BTS Weverse and the Fan Cafe. We look forward to continued interest and support from all of our ARMY."
Details regarding Map of the Soul: 7's track list are still under wraps, but that didn't stop the news from nearly breaking the internet. BTS fans have been taking to Twitter to celebrate the band's return, turning #7isComing into a trending hashtag.
One sentimental BTS fan tweeted, "guys i am truly out of my mind right now Map of the Soul: 7 seven boys seven hearts seven i am breaking Feb. 21 i am so excited." Another wrote, "Have you ever been so excited you're in a daze and don't know what to write? That's me rn. My brain isn't functioning anymore."
Other ARMY members were busy planning for a record-breaking debut, like this dedicated fan: "ARMY! get stocked up on water, sleep, tissues, oxygen and battery levels because we just got blindsided And I love it! And you know what family?! Are we gonna break our own records this CB or ARE WE GONNA BREAK OUR OWN RECORDS!!"
Fans suspected new music was coming when BTS announced that their "period of rest" had ended in September. One month prior, Big Hit Entertainment said that the band would be taking a much-needed break.
"BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation," the statement read. "This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentless driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators."
Sounds like all that rest did them well!
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
