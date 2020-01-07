Never Forget When Bill Hader Parodied Rachel Bilson's Show The O.C.

Mmmm, whatcha say? That Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson are dating? Oh, the internet loves to see it.

Hader and Bilson confirmed their relationship by attending the 2020 Golden Globes together on Sunday. The pair smiled big while posing for photos on the red carpet, with the Barry star dressed in a black suit and The O.C. alum sporting a black and gold dress with a lace bodice.

But there's one thing we all must remember about what connects Hollywood's newest couple: The Lonely Island's 2007 digital short "The Shooting AKA Dear Sister."

It's one of the most memorable sketches from Andy Samberg's time on Saturday Night Live. Starring Hader, Samberg, host Shia LaBeouf and Kristen Wiig, the three-minute video parodies of one of The O.C.'s equally memorable moments: the season two finale when Marissa Cooper (played by Mischa Barton) fatally shoots Ryan's brother, Trey (played by Ben McKenzie and Logan Marshall-Green, respectively).

The moment made an instant classic out of Imogean Heap's "Hide and Seek," and the same song was employed in the SNL sketch, further cementing its place in TV and internet history.