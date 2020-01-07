Rascal Flatts Announce Upcoming Break After 20 Years of Touring

"While it is of course bittersweet, it is so important to us to celebrate what our music has meant to their lives, as well as what the fans have meant to us," DeMarcus explained of their decision to say goodbye. "There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts' music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!"

Rooney also echoed the sentiments of his band brothers, and wants to use his platform to inspire other dreamers. "Dreams do come true…and we are three walking examples of this truth," he shared. "I'm most proud of the fact that we've pursued our dreams together and with courage, hard-work and dedication we've been able to cultivate our dreams into reality, it's simply incredible!"

Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway tour will kick off June 11 in Indianapolis, and tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket.