BAFTA Officials Address Backlash Over Lack of Diversity in Nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts' leaders spoke out on Tuesday after coming under fire for the lack of diversity in the 2020 nominations.

"We would have liked to see more diversity in the nominations, but it continues to be an industry-wide issue and we will keep working on our initiatives," officials for the organizations said in a statement to Deadline.

All of the nominees in the leading and supporting actor and actress categories are white. Several social media users tweeted the hashtag #BAFTAsSoWhite after the nominations were revealed and argued stars like Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong'o, Eddie Murphy and Awkwafina deserved more recognition in these categories.

In addition, all of the nominees in the main director category are men, leaving filmmakers like Little Women's Greta Gerwig off the list. Many felt like the Hollywood Foreign Press Association snubbed female directors at the 2020 Golden Globes, as well.

BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry described this lack of diversity as "disappointing."

"Being totally honest, we are disappointed and that is not to take anything away from the people who have been nominated," she said, later adding, "We do have 13 directors nominated who are females across other categories—so everybody from Jennifer Lee, who directed Frozen 2—and this is what gives me joy and hope actually, six female directors in the shorts category and that is the category where we are really seeing talent at the start of their career and they are the industry of the future, but we are going to do more. We are not going to stop pushing."