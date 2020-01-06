The Real Bachelor Premiere Reunion Between Hannah Brown and Peter Weber Was Genuinely Shocking

We feel alive right now. Do you feel alive right now? We have never felt this alive.

The Bachelor just premiered with Peter Weber at the helm, the first season since, you could argue, Colton Underwood and Hannah Brown upended the franchise in their own unique ways. Colton hopped a fence to escape production, giving us one of the most anticipated, most satisfying, and most athletically impressive moments in franchise history. Hannah failed in every possible way, ending up with two full losers in her final four, briefly engaged to a liar, emerging single but more popular than any star before her.

Now we have Peter, who made a name for himself by having sex with Hannah in a windmill four times, setting out on a new Bachelor landscape, one where anything could happen. Or at least we can believe that anything might happen, even if it all just ends up boring at the end. For now, anything could happen. Anything!