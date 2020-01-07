Taylor Swift to Receive Vanguard Award at 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

There is a "Blank Space" on Taylor Swift's trophy shelf and we have the perfect idea for what should go there: GLAAD Media's Vanguard Award.

On Tuesday, GLAAD revealed the singer will be honored with the Vanguard Award at the 31st annual show on Thurs., April 16. "From boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials to shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift proudly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture to promote LGBTQ acceptance," said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "In a time of political and cultural division, Taylor creates music that unites and calls on her massive fan following to speak up and call for change."

Many fans are familiar with her song and the music video for "You Need to Calm Down," which champions for equality and features LGBTQ stars. What most people don't know, is the singer wrote to the senator of Tennessee calling on him to support the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ Americans from discrimination in employment, housing, and other public accommodations.