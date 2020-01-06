Naomi Watts 2020 Golden Globes Beauty Breakdown

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Oh, Naomi Watts—how did you get that glow!?

Watts lit up the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet last night, looking like a glowing goddess showcasing that classic Hollywood glamour. Knowing Watts is a natural beauty, it was important for her make-up to enhance what she was already working with—and embrace her gown for the evening. As makeup artist Jillian Dempsey tells E! News exclusively, "The reflective quality of her dress helped inspire the overall look. Naomi has beautiful features and I wanted to show them off. My goal was to have her skin keep glowing for the long evening ahead, and since her dress had the perfect sparkle, I thought the skin should match."

Dempsey accomplished this goal with some of the best products Shisedo has to offer, focusing on creating a strong base on her face and illuminating her skin with a variety of powders. But the foundation for that base came from foundation, of course—specifically, Shisedo's Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation, which Dempsey highly recommends.

"I really admire the Japanese technology behind this new foundation," she explains. "It's a long-wearing foundation that resists oil and facial movement to give a just-applied look. I don't understand the science, but I do know it works!" Indeed it does—Watts looked flawless all night!

And if you thought Watts also looked relaxed and at ease as she glided down last night's red carpet, you wouldn't be too far off base. "Naomi has a very easy-going nature that makes my job enjoyable and keeps stress levels down," Dempsey shares. What a nice way to go into a high-octane evening!

And you can recreate her stunning red carpet look at home. Shop below for the same Shisedo products Dempsey used to create Watts' 2020 Golden Globes red carpet glam!