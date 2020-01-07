5 Bikinis We're Loving From Ashley Graham's New Size-Inclusive Swimwear Line

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 8:00 AM

Ashley Graham, Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All

Leading size-inclusive swimwear brand, Swimsuits For All, teamed up with America's favorite supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham to unveil their newest limited-edition swimwear collection for Resort 2020. For the first time ever, Ashley is sporting her pregnancy glow and beautiful growing bump in her latest capsule collection as it showcases her journey as she prepares for her next exciting endeavor: motherhood. 

"Pregnancy has given me a whole new appreciation for my body, and designing this collection allowed me to truly embrace my new curves and my beautiful baby bump in a swimsuit," said Ashley on the new line. "I hope this campaign reminds all women that they are sexy and should be celebrated at all stages in their lives."

The 11-piece tropical paradise collection features lace-up panels, plunging necklines, mixed prints and mesh underlays, retailing under $150 and ranges from sizes 4 to 24. 

Here are 5 of our favorites below.

Ashley Graham X Swimsuits For All Vida Bikini

If being bright and bold are part of your new year's resolution, than this two-piece suit checks off both on your list! 

Ashley Graham
$130 Swimsuits For All
Ashley Graham X Swimsuits For All Havana One Piece

Spring awakens with this gorgeous floral print Havana one piece that'll look great on your Instagram!

Ashley Graham
$136 Swimsuits For All
Ashley Graham X Swimsuits For All Embrace Plunge One Piece

Showcase your silhouette with this black one piece featuring lace-up panels.

Ashley Graham
$136 Swimsuits For All
Ashley Graham X Swimsuits For All Tulum String Bikini

You'll be vacation-ready with this cute AF stripped Tulum string bikini!

Ashley Graham
$120 Swimsuits For All
Ashley Graham X Swimsuits For All Python Cut-Out One Piece

Take a walk on the wild side with this ferocious and fierce python cut-out one piece.

Ashley Graham
$136 Swimsuits For All

Check out the entire Ashley Graham X Swimsuits For All's 2020 Resort collection at swimsuitsforall.com! 

