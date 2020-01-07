January 2020 Celebrity Book Club Picks from Reese Witherspoon, Oprah, Jenna Bush & More

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 3:00 AM
A new year marks new book recommendations! We love keeping up with what novels, memoirs and nonfiction our favorite stars are cozying up with this January. Fortunately, many bookworm celebs have their own book clubs with plenty of recommendations to keep our libraries stacked.
From fan favorites Reese Witherspoon to Oprah and Jenna Hager Bush to Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman, and Sarah Jessica Parker, here's a sample of stars' January 2020 book club picks. (You can also check out their December 2019 selections).
"This story is a beautiful conversation starter about race, privilege, work dynamics...I can't wait to hear your thoughts!" raves book aficionado Reese Witherspoon about her January book club pick set around a young black babysitter, her well-intentioned employer, and a surprising connection that threatens to undo them both.
"I picked this book because it felt like the characters were alive; fully embodied, breathing real people," Oprah shared her praises about Olive, Again—the long-awaited follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize-winning Olive Kitteridge—and has continued to make it her January book pick. "And this little town in Maine felt like a place I would like to visit."
"Dear Edward is the perfect book to start the year." Jenna Hager Bush gushed of her January book club pick. "It is a book about resilience and grace and about building a new life."
"Thrilled to reveal the cover of A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight, our next project in development at Blossom Films with Amazon Studios." Nicole Kidman shared to her Instagram over winter break. The book will be available May 5, 2020, pre-order now!
"A most perfect start for my 2020 reading adventures." Sarah Jessica Parker revealed on Instagram the book she'll be cozying up to this new year. The book will be available June 9, 2020, pre-order now!
"The Functional MD who changed my life Alejandro Junger has a new book and detox program out that I LOVE." Gwyneth Paltrow glowed on her Instagram about the new year's book.
Former Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck started his club to share his love of books with readers of all levels. His Veteran Pick (for more seasoned readers) for January 2020 is an epic, moving tale of three brothers fighting for justice in a world gone mad. Harrison's powerful story explores the theme of revenge and the actions to which people resort when their lives or goals are threatened, painting an unforgettable portrait of the twentieth-century man. (Rookie Readers can check out Quantum Physics for Babies by Chris Ferrie.)
