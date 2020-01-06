Read Peter Weber's Heartfelt Thank You Note to The Bachelor Contestants

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 11:14 AM

Ahead of Peter Weber's official debut of The Bachelor, the pilot and reality star is saying thanks.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Peter took the time to call out the 30 contestants who joined to the show to compete for his love and affection. Peter, who previously competed on The Bachelorette season starring Hannah Brown, also took the time to thank the dedicated fans who have kept the franchise going for the last 18 years.

"It's impossible for me to express how thankful I am for having the most amazing opportunity to find my girl. To every single woman that shows up tonight, thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking a chance on me," he wrote.

Photos

The Best Bits of the Bachelor Season 24 Bios

"Through every high and every low, I had the time of my life getting to know you all and made memories I will cherish forever. Thank you for being patient with me when I needed it, your grace never went unnoticed. To everyone involved in playing a part to make all of this come together, thank you. You all know who you are and we're family for life," the note continued.

"To Bachelor Nation, you all have been absolutely amazing. I have felt the love [nonstop] and it means so much that you have invested in me finding what I'm after. I hope you all enjoy the flight, we're cleared for takeoff," he concluded, with an airplane emoji.

In the season 24 premiere episode, Peter meets the 30 contestants, including three flight attendants, and welcomes back Hannah. The episode doesn't end with the rose ceremony, viewers will see the first group date, Peter's parents having a vow renewal and Hannah hosting a group date with contestants sharing their memorable sex stories and fantasies on stage.

Meet the contestants below.

Peter, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Megan, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Megan H, 26

Kylie, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Kylie R, 27

Courtney, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Courtney P, 26

Victoria P, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Victoria P, 27

Alexa, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Alexa C, 27

Victoria F, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Victoria F, 25

Kelsey, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Kelsea W, 28

Kelley, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Kelley F, 27

Eunice, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Eunice C, 23

Sarah, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Sarah C, 24

Maurissa, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Maurissa G, 23

Savannah, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Savannah M, 27

Katrina, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Katrina B, 28

Alayah, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Alayah B, 24

Kiarra, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Kiarra N, 23

Shiann, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Shiann L, 27

Sydney, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Sydney H, 24

Natasha, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Natasha P, 31

Hannah Ann, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Hannah Ann S, 23

Mykenna, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Mykenna D, 22

Jade, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Jade M, 26

Payton, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Payton M, 23

Jasmine, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Jasmine N, 26

Lexi, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Lexi B, 26

Avonlea, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Avonlea E, 27

Jenna, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Jenna S, 22

Deandra, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Deandra K, 23

Madison, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Madison P, 23

Tammy, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Tammy L, 24

Lauren, The Bachelor, Widget

ABC

Lauren J, 26

The new season of The Bachelor kicks off Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

