Read Peter Weber's Heartfelt Thank You Note to The Bachelor Contestants

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 11:14 AM
Ahead of Peter Weber's official debut of The Bachelor, the pilot and reality star is saying thanks.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Peter took the time to call out the 30 contestants who joined to the show to compete for his love and affection. Peter, who previously competed on The Bachelorette season starring Hannah Brown, also took the time to thank the dedicated fans who have kept the franchise going for the last 18 years.
"It's impossible for me to express how thankful I am for having the most amazing opportunity to find my girl. To every single woman that shows up tonight, thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking a chance on me," he wrote.
"Through every high and every low, I had the time of my life getting to know you all and made memories I will cherish forever. Thank you for being patient with me when I needed it, your grace never went unnoticed. To everyone involved in playing a part to make all of this come together, thank you. You all know who you are and we're family for life," the note continued.
"To Bachelor Nation, you all have been absolutely amazing. I have felt the love [nonstop] and it means so much that you have invested in me finding what I'm after. I hope you all enjoy the flight, we're cleared for takeoff," he concluded, with an airplane emoji.
In the season 24 premiere episode, Peter meets the 30 contestants, including three flight attendants, and welcomes back Hannah. The episode doesn't end with the rose ceremony, viewers will see the first group date, Peter's parents having a vow renewal and Hannah hosting a group date with contestants sharing their memorable sex stories and fantasies on stage.
Meet the contestants below.
ABC
ABC
ABC
Article continues below
ABC
ABC
ABC
Article continues below
ABC
ABC
ABC
Article continues below
ABC
ABC
ABC
Article continues below
ABC
ABC
ABC
Article continues below
ABC
ABC
ABC
Article continues below
ABC
ABC
ABC
Article continues below
ABC
ABC
ABC
Article continues below
ABC
ABC
ABC
Article continues below
ABC
ABC
ABC
Article continues below
ABC
The new season of The Bachelor kicks off Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?