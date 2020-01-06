Joey King Debuts Hilarious Head Bruise After Patricia Arquette Hits Her With Golden Globe Statue

That's gotta hurt!

On Sunday night, celebrities were out in full force to celebrate the 2020 Golden Globes. Joey King and Patricia Arquette who starred together in the Hulu series The Act, had the time of their lives celebrating their nominations and wins. Joey was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and Patricia was nominated and won for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

However, it was what happened after the show that really takes the cake. In all of her excitement, Patricia accidentally hit Joey in the head with her Golden Globe award. Joey hilariously tweeted AND instagrammed about the funny mishap. "Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe," she tweeted alongside a picture of herself from the awards show and laying in bed the morning after. "That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life."