You Can't Miss This One Tree Hill Reunion at the Golden Globes

Ravens reunite!

There was a One Tree Hill cast reunion at the 2020 Golden Globes after-party on Sunday night. Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg and Danneel Ackles were all in attendance at the InStyle and Warner Bros. bash, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. While there, the trio took part in InStyle magazine's elevator series, during which they gave a nod to their beloved TV show.

Bush and Ackles, whose characters Brooke Davis and Rachel Gatina were cheerleaders, held pom-poms in the video. Meanwhile, Greenberg, whose character Jake Jaglieski appeared on the Ravens basketball team for a period of time, dribbled a basketball.

"Let's go Ravens!" the caption for the Instagram video, shot by Douglas Friedman, reads. "The One Tree Hill cast reunites on the #InStyleWBGlobes elevator!"

It's hard to believe it's been almost eight years since the CW series went off the air. That's right! The last episode aired on April 4, 2012.