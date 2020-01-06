Priyanka Chopra's Golden Globes After Party Look Is Her Riskiest Yet

Roger / BACKGRID
A night to remember!
The 2020 Golden Globes came and went with many star studded moments and appearances, but no one shined brighter than Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas. The pair turned the awards show into a date night and made sure to have the most fun throughout the entire event. But when the cameras stopped rolling at the show, the two jetted off for a sweet dinner and Priyanka rocked one of her sexiest looks to date.
After the ceremony, Priyanka and Nick were photographed outside celebrity hotspot Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles. Priyanka donned a sheer hip hugging ensemble with beautiful sparkly designs on the sides. She paired the chic look with strappy black heels and a simple, yet elegant black top.
She definitely switched things up from the gorgeous bubble gum pink off-the-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano gown, with just a dash of old Hollywood glamour that she was rocking on the red carpet. Leave it to Priyanka to absolutely stun twice in one night.
The couple shared a lot of moments on the Golden Globe stage together and even presented an award as a duo. They presented the award for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy, and had the cutest awards show banter before giving the award to Fleabag. "Wow, you look amazing tonight baby," Nick told his lovely wife. "I'm so glad we could get out of the house to be at this beautiful party." Priyanka wasn't letting him off the hook that easy. "Yeah, well nice try Nick, but this does not count as date night. Clearly."
Before the evening really got started, however, they stopped by E! News to chat about their first year as a married couple and the gift that Priyanka got her doting new husband to celebrate the occasion. She went a little non-traditional and got Nick a dog. "Well, Nick suggested that he wanted a big pup. I have a little pup called Diana and I don't think she was enough for him," she shared. "So he kept saying we also needed to get a German shepherd, and he kind of dropped [the hint] a little bit."
The pair has shared their little bundles of joy a lot on their different social media accounts and made sure to share the love with fans. Nick also returned the gifting favor for Christmas when he got his wife a snowmobile. Sounds a little random, but apparently it's just the gift that Priyanka was looking for.
She posted about the exciting present on her Instagram and shared just how special it was to her. "Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas," she shared with her followers.
2020 is off to a great start for Mr. and Mrs. Jonas!
