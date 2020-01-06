Bows, Sleeves and Plenty of Green: The Most Popular Trends on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 7:39 AM

The fashion at the 2020 Golden Globes still has fans talking. 

As is the case every year, the Golden Globes were as much about what everyone was wearing as it was about who was winning. And, with dozens and dozens of stars in attendance, there were designer looks everywhere heads turned. 

The award show outfits varied from the streamlined and subdued, including Margot Robbie's strapless, multicolored Chanel ensemble and winner Renée Zellweger's periwinkle Armani Privé gown, to the dramatic and daring—we're looking at you, Jennifer Lopez

Indeed, the Hustler nominee's Valentino ballgown topped with a gold and green oversized bow remains the talk of the night...and the next morning. But, Lopez wasn't the only celebrity to sport a shade of green nor was she the sole star with a bow. 

In fact, both were style trends of the night with Natasha Lyonne and Scarlett Johansson also rocking bows on their designer dresses, sequined Moschino and red Vera Wang respectively. 

Photos

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

There were also many shades of green, from the splash of hunter on Lopez to Jason Momoa's velvet teal Tom Ford, Amy Poehler's head-to-toe glittering emerald Sergio Hudson and Charlize Theron's lime Dior. 

However, the list of Golden Globes trends doesn't stop there. For a full breakdown on the fashion-forward, keep scrolling!

2020 Golden Globe Dress Trends, Sapphire

Shutterstock, NBC

Sapphire Style

Fans were far from blue over these stunning sapphire looks. 

2020 Golden Globe Dress Trends, Green

Shutterstock, Getty Images, NBC

Golden in Green

Judging by these looks, green was one of the biggest colors of the night. 

2020 Golden Globe Dress Trends, Saoirse Ronan, Christina Applegate, Ellen Degeneres, Winnie Harlow, Naomi Watts

NBC, Shutterstock

Glittering Head to Toe

Who doesn't want to sparkle on the red carpet?

Natasha Lyonne, Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Golden Globe Dress Trends, Bows

Shutterstock

Bold Bows

Just like presents, these standout looks were wrapped in a bow. 

2020 Golden Globe Dress Trends, Cutouts

Shutterstock, Getty

Cutout Craze

These stars made a cutout neckline a staple of the red carpet. 

2020 Golden Globe Dress Trends, Zoe Kravitz, Rachel Weisz, Margaret Qualley, Cynthia Erivo, Greta Gerwig

Shutterstock, NBC

Black & White

These celebrity gowns used the color combination in refreshing new ways. 

2020 Golden Globe Dress Trends, Puff Sleeves

Shutterstock, Instagram

Standout Sleeves

There's nothing like a voluminous sleeve to make a sartorial statement. 

2020 Golden Globe Dress Trends, Kate McKinnon, Ellen DeGeneres, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Billy Porter

NBC

Dazzling Suits

These stars put the power in suit. 

