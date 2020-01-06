The Vampire Diaries Stars Have an Epic Reunion at 2020 Golden Globes After-Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
It's a Vampire Diaries reunion!
Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley attended the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards after-party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday. The Damon Salvatore and Stefan Salvatore stars looked dapper in their sharp suits as they posed for pictures on the red carpet. Somerhalder also smiled for the cameras alongside Nikki Reed.
Once inside, Wesley reunited with Dobrev, who stunned in a sparkly red number. The former co-stars captured the precious moment with a photo.
However, this wasn't the only party the co-stars attended. An insider saw Somerhalder and Reed chatting with the Elena Gilbert celeb at Netflix's big bash.
Both soirées were star-studded events. Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Martin Scorsese, Robert de Niro, Ana de Armas, Sandra Bullock, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi, Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern were just a few of the celebrities to attend Netflix's after-party.
Party goers enjoyed sipping on Moët & Chandon champagne and sampled snacks like egg rolls, chicken sliders, meatballs, zucchini noodles, cheese and charcuterie.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle
There was even an ice cream bar and a dessert pizza.
Kate Beckinsale, Hannah Brown, Paris Hilton, Ariel Winter, Laverne Cox, Tiffany Haddish, Awkwafina, Jason Momoax, Lisa Bonet, Zoë Kravitz, Joaquin Phoenix, Shailene Woodley and Sofia Vergara were some of the celebs to stop by InStyle's celebration.
Dobrev, Somerhalder and Wesley weren't the only ones to have a mini-reunion. To see examples of other celebrity run-ins, check out the gallery.
This also wasn't the first there was a Vampire Diaries reunion this year. Dobrev rang in 2020 with Kayla Ewell and Candice King in Las Vegas.
We're already counting down the days until next year's award show.
