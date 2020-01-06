Inside the 2020 Golden Globes After-Parties With Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and More

CAA

Guests including Taron Egerton, Olivia Colman, Ansel Elgort, Hailey Bieber, Margaret Qualley, Jaden Smith, Ben Platt, Jessica Alba Shay Mitchell, Glen Powell,Sophia Bush and Malin Ackerman gathered at Sunset Tower to celebrate. After changing into a black dress, Taylor Swift arrived with love Joe Alwyn. The duo mingled around the party, looking "inseparable and really in love," noted an insider. "Taylor had her arm on Joe and leaned in to kiss him."

Pitt and Aniston reunited with a quick hello and cordial conversation. "They approached each other once they saw each other inside and looked happy as they started to hug and say hello," explained the eyewitness. "They were trying to be low key." Meanwhile, Kerry Washington had an absolute blast during her girls' night out. She danced to Beyoncéhits and was later joined on the dance floor by Reese Witherspoon! Together, they danced to Usherand Justin Timberlake. Daniel Craig, on the other hand, refused to dance—then accidentally dropped his cocktail on the floor.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez mingled about the party, stopping to chat with Aniston, Witherspoon, Rachel Weisz, Alba and Guy Osery. Added the insider, "Everyone wanted to talk to J.Lo!" Elsewhere, DiCaprio and Morrone hung out with her mom and stepdad Al Pacino while Nina Dobrev danced and chatted with Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert. Timothée Chalamet roamed about the affair while Lily Rose Depp sat at a table with some girlfriends. She later exited the party solo.

As she left the bash, Johansson thanked Billie Lourd, shouting, "I love you" as she got into her car with Jost. Later in the evening, the police arrived after a guest passed out inside.