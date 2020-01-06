Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Reunite at 2020 Golden Globes After-Party

by Elyse Dupre , Alli Rosenbloom & Amanda Williams | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 4:41 AM
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt attended the same 2020 Golden Globes after-parties on Sunday.
The 50-year-old actress and the 55-year-old actor were at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. for Netflix's big soirée.
An eyewitness told E! News Pitt sat at a booth with Leonardo DiCaprio and the rest of their Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood cast. Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro joined them, as well.
"Brad was in a great mood and very social with everybody—except Jennifer Aniston, who kept her distance at a booth a level up behind Brad," the insider said.
Later on in the evening, Pitt made his way down to the dance floor, where he spoke with a few fans who approached him and posed for some selfies. Aniston sat at a booth with Jason Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka, and Sandra Bullock. Party guests enjoyed a number of appetizers—including egg rolls, fried chicken sliders and zucchini noodles—and sipped on Moet and Chandon champagne.
However, the exes did "briefly interact" during the CAA after-party at Los Angeles' Sunset Tower
"They said hello very quickly," a source said. "Jen arrived after Brad. It was brief, but [they] were very cordial and friendly and seemed happy to be there. They approached each other once they saw each other inside and looked happy as they started to hug and say hello. Jen whispered something to Brad, but it wasn't in an affectionate way. They both didn't seem like they wanted to make a big deal about being together in the same room although it was a private party. They were trying to be low-key. Brad left shortly after and didn't stay at the party long."
Again, Pitt chatted with DiCaprio while Aniston hung out with Bateman and Anka.
"Jen was in a great mood," the insider said. "She seemed so happy to be out and mingling."
Earlier in the night, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight he'll "run into Jen" and that "she's a good friend." In fact, Aniston was seen clapping and standing up for Pitt after he won Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture at the awards show.
Of course, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise to the former couple's admirers.
"They've been in touch over the last few years and talk occasionally," a source told E! News in December 2019. "If they run into each other they will congratulate each other and exchange pleasantries. They want the best for each other. There are no issues with being in the same place at the same time."
