How Rachel Bilson Got Red Carpet Ready For Golden Globes Date Night With Bill Hader

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Rachel Bilsondid not come to play at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
In preparation for her date night with rumored beau Bill Hader, the actress enlisted the help of celebrity makeup artist Amy Nadine. Together, they created a subtle, yet glamorous look that balanced Rachel's desire for a smoky eye with her natural beauty.
And while having a makeup artist who works with the likes of Anna Paquin and Camila Mendes helps, the artist is only as good as its canvas. So, to create a perfect base for the Hart of Dixie star's makeup, Nadine used the first at-home anti-aging exfoliation device, Dermaflash. Essentially, the high-tech tool delivers a series of bright flashes to zap away any dead skin. Or, as the expert Amy Nadine puts it, "To perfectly prep Rachel's skin for this soft, yet edgy, gilded romantic look, I first flashed with Dermaflash to exfoliate away any dull, dead skin and peach fuzz so that the foundation becomes one with the skin instead of sitting on top. Dermaflash is my secret weapon for any red carpet look!"
After cleaning and prepping Bilson's skin till it was soft and smooth, the artist applied her rouges and powders from Charlotte Tillbury, in addition to some product from Tom Ford. As for the lashes, which are essential for creating those angelic-looking eyes, Amy opted for Ardell's Duralash.
To say Rachel was glowing on the Golden Globes red carpet is an understatement. Together, she and Bill totally stunned in their matching black ensembles, with Bilson's dress coming from the Brock Collection.
This appearance all but confirms the relationship rumors surrounding her and the Barry star. In late 2019, they were spotted canoodling in Bill's hometown of Tulsa, Okla. along with his family.
While Rachel likely hoped to be a good luck charm for her funny friend, his show was ultimately beat out in the Best TV Series, Comedy category by Phoebe Waller Bridge's Fleabag.
To see which of your favorite stars are taking home the gold at tonight's show, check out our complete winners list here.
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 10AM. After the Golden Globes, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party at 3PM followed by a repeat show of Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes at 6:30PM only on E!