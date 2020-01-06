Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 6:00 AM
Red carpet fashion is finally back!
Last night, at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, there was plenty to celebrate, such as Brad Pitt's win for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood to Awkwafina being the first woman of Asian descent to nab a Globes trophy as a lead actress.
But before all those moments could play out on stage, the stars had to hit the red carpet and, this year, they went all out!
There were so many amazing looks to take in, but we've narrowed it down to our top eight and we need you to sound off on which celebrity won the night.
Starting us off is Taylor Swift, whose blue and yellow floral dress WAS groundbreaking.
Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez looked like a literal present in a Valentino dress that featured a gigantic bow.
Zoë Kravitzalso stunned in a black-and-white ensemble, and although that color combination may be a classic, she mixed it up with a bold contrasting polka dot pattern and a black bow to cinch her waist.
Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was outshining the Globes trophy on the red carpet with her embellished Ralph & Russo suit. Her look also doubles as a good cause, as the actress will reportedly be auctioning off the piece and donating the money to help with the Australian wildfire relief.
Elsewhere on the carpet, it wasn't too difficult of a whodunnit to figure out which star was turning heads when we saw Anna de Armas with her knives all the way out in a stunning, deep navy sequined gown.
Another lady to rock the sequins look? Cynthia Erivo, whose black-and-white tuxedo dress served a major look.
Nearby, Beanie Feldstein proved that she was just as fashion smart as she is Booksmart in an elegant navy Oscar de la Renta dress with a matching headband.
Finally, while many of the ladies stunned on the carpet, one king of fashion still proved why he's always one to watch when Billy Porter arrived in a white suit with a white feathered train.
Only one can take home the prize of best dressed, so sound off below on who you think it should be!
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
A vision in red.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
It's safe to say heads were turned on the carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Don't tell us to calm down, because we can't... this is too "Gorgeous."
Shutterstock
Skinny tie for the win, as designed by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
Shutterstock
Hats off to this chic and stylish look.
Shutterstock
It's only fitting that the singer has a giant bow on her Valentino dress... After all, her presence on the carpet is a gift!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
All that shimmers is gold.
Shutterstock
There can never be too many polka dots, as proven by the Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
No caption necessary for this star in a gorgeous Dior dress.
Shutterstock
Looking elegant as ever, the star stuns in a Chanel gown, which includes pockets (!!!).
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
A powerful suit for a powerful woman.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The Knives Out actress shimmers and shines in a gorgeous Ralph & Russo gown and luxurious jewelry.
Shutterstock
Not only did it take about 800 hours of hand-beading, but she's also wearing about $5 million in diamonds.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Not only is she Booksmart, she's pretty dang style savvy too, as proven in this custom Oscar de la Renta dress.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The only thing that's Unbelievable about this star is how good she looks in this Valentino gown.
Shutterstock
As always, the Pose star is doing the most and looking the best on the Golden Globes carpet.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Surprise! Though this may appear to be a dress, it's actually a made-to-measure jumpsuit from Fendi Couture.
Shutterstock
If loving this Hot Priest is wrong, then we don't want to be right.
Shutterstock
This actress brings new meaning to the saying, "Pretty in Pink."
