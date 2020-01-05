All the History Made at the 2020 Golden Globes

77 ceremonies in and, somehow, the Golden Globes is still making history.

While there was much criticism (and deservedly so) about the relatively homogeneous slate of nominees at the 2020 Golden Globes, held on Sunday, Jan 5—and deservedly so; the actors shortlisted for trophies this year were overwhelmingly white and, when not separated by gender, male—the ceremony thrown ever year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to fete those they deem to be the best and brightest in the worlds of both film and television still managed to deliver a few surprising winds that were ones for the record books.

And the history-making got underway with the night's very first win, as Ramy Youssef, the star and creator of Hulu's Ramy, won the trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy, making him the first actor of Egyptian descent to win in the category in its history, beating out the likes of Bill Hader, Michael Douglas, Ben Platt and Paul Rudd. Taking the stage, he joked, "Look, I know you guys haven't seen my show. Everyone is like, 'Is this an editor?'"