1917 Wins Best Motion Picture, Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 8:20 PM

Sam Mendes, 2020 Golden Globes, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Talk about a dramatic win!

Sandra Bullock presented the last award of the night at Sunday's 2020 Golden Globe Awards and the trophy for Best Motion Picture, Drama went to...1917!

1917 tells the harrowing story of two British soldiers fighting in World War I. The young men are given a seemingly impossible mission: infiltrate enemy terriotory to deliver a message that could save 1,600 men and one of the soldier's brothers.
 
The film's director and writer Sam Mendes accepted the award on behalf of the cast and crew.
 
"Thank you very, very much," Mendes said in his speech. "This is a huge, huge thing. This is a huge thing for this movie. It opens in a week wide. It's difficult to make movies without big movie stars in the leads and get people to come and see it in a cinema I really hope this means that people will turn up and see it on a big screen for which it was intended."

Mendes concluded, "To the HFPA for this and for what you've given to this movie, thank you so very, very much."

1917 beat out The IrishmanMarriage StoryJoker and The Two Popes for the Best Motion Picture, Drama win.

1917 was also nominated in the Best Original Score and Mendes won the Best Director category.

