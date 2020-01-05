Joaquin Phoenix Tells Rooney Mara "I Love You" After Winning Best Actor at the 2020 Golden Globes

This is no laughing matter.

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix won the award for Best Actor in a Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night, beating out Christian Bale for Ford v Ferrari, Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.

At the beginning of his speech, Phoenix, who previously won a Golden Globe for Walk the Line in 2006, addressed his fellow nominees by saying he was "inspired" by them, before admitting he was especially intimidated by one actor.

"Some I've reached out to you personally, some I'm still a little too intimidated by, even though we share the same agent...Hi Christian, you're not here!"