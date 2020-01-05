Phoebe Waller-Bridge Credits 2020 Golden Globes Win to Andrew Scott

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 6:00 PM
It's Phoebe Waller-Bridge's moment to shine!
During Sunday night's 2020 Golden Globes, all eyes were on the Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy category. After all, there was some stiff competition.
But ultimately, Ted Danson and Kerry Washington had the honors of presenting Phoebe with the award thanks to her role as Fleabag in Fleabag.
"Oh, my god. Thank you so much, this is really heavy and cool. This really comes down to Andrew Scott, really, because that man, there was a lot of talk about the chemistry of us in the show but really, he can have chemistry with a pebble," she shared with the crowd. "So I loved being Andrew's pebble in this."
She added, "Thank you so much for bringing so much fire to this season."
During her acceptance speech, Phoebe also thanked her "amazing director" and director of photography.
Paul Drinkwater/NBC
But she also had to give credit to the BBC for taking a chance on a special show.
"Thank you to BBC for picking up this little scrap of a show and bringing it all the way here," she shared. "It means the world to me. Thank you so much."
Well done, Phoebe!
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 10AM. After the Golden Globes, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party at 3PM followed by a repeat show of Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes at 6:30PM only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?