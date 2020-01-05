Brad Pitt's Reminder to "Be Kind" Is the 2020 Golden Globes Moment You Need to See

The best acceptance speeches always come from the heart.

During tonight's 2020 Golden Globes, Brad Pitt took to the stage to accept his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

His performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earned him the special trophy. And while he had to thank the cast and crew, it's his final words that won over our hearts.

"I want to say hi to my folks because, hey they're back in the Ozarks," he shared after receiving the trophy from presenters Jennifer Lopez and Paul Rudd. "I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn't because any woman I stand next to, they say I'm dating. it would just be awkward all right. Thank you."

Good joke, Brad. But wait, that's not what we're most impressed with.