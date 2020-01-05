Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix Had a Walk the Line Reunion on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

June and Johnny Cash, is that you?

You'd be forgiven for thinking The Man in Black and his beloved had returned from the grave for a quick appearance at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5 when Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, the very talented actors who brought the late musical icons to life on screen in the award-winning 2005 biopic Walk the Line, shared a brief moment on the red carpet as they both headed into the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where they were both nominated were major awards 15 years after they were awarded for their work in the film by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Not only were Phoenix and Witherspoon awarded Best Actor and Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, respectively, back in 2005 for their performances in the film, but the movie also took home the trophy for Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy. (You'll recall that Witherspoon's work as June also nabbed her the first Academy Award in her career a month later.)