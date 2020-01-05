Chernobyl Wins Best Limited Series at the 2020 Golden Globes

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 7:32 PM
And Chernobyl's awards show seep continues.
Chernobyl, The Sky original miniseries, won the award for Best Limited Series or TV Movie 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night, with the HBO series, which dramatized the events of the 1986 nuclear plant disaster in the then-Soviet Union, beating out Catch-22, Fosse/Verdon, The Loudest Voice and Unbelievable to take home the prize.
The series' star Jared Harris accepted the award on behalf of the cast and crew, delivering a powerful speech.
"Thank you to the cities of Vilnius and Kiev for being so hospitable. Thank you to our Ukrainian crews, our Lithuanian crews, our Swedish crews, our French crews, our English crews," he said. "Craig [Mazin], your script posed the question: what is the cost of lying? And that question becomes more relevant with each passing day's news cycle. The people of the Ukraine bore the brunt of this catastrophe and shielded millions of people from its worst effects at the cost of their own lives."
He finished by saying, "Chernobyl is dedicated to their currently and sacrifice."
Earlier in the night, Chernobyl star Stellan Skarsgard Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV movie, with the actor thanking the show's hair, makeup and prosthetics designer, who was responsible for giving him expressive eyebrows for the celebrated limited series. Yes, really.
In 2019, Chernobyl swept the 2019 Emmys, winning almost every major award in the limited series categories, including Outstanding Limited Series.
