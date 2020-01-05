Patricia Arquette Gets Real About the State of the World in Sobering 2020 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

You can always count on Patricia Arquette to deliver an acceptance speech that transcends the moment and speaks to larger things than Hollywood and awards.

And things were no different when she took the stage, at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5—rocking pink-framed sunglasses, no less!—to accept the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for her work in Hulu's The Act. And we could describe her sobering and sincere speech-turned-call to action, but we'd rather just let it speak for itself because it's just that powerful.

"Thank you so much, a wonderful surprise. Thank you for my fellow nominees, the Hollywood Foreign Press, and to UCP and to Hulu," she began. "To Joey King, my phenomenal co-star, I love you so much. You're a gift. Incredible talent. To my kids, to my agent and manager. And I'm so grateful to be here and celebrate this, but also I know tonight, January 5th, 2020, we're not going to look back on this night in the history books."