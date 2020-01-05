Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress in a Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes, Admits to Getting "a Little Boozy"

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 6:51 PM
Long may she reign!
Olivia Colman won the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's historical hit The Crown, making her the second star to take home the prize for the role.
Though she recently won an Oscar and The Crown has been an awards show favorite since its debut, no one seemed more surprised by her win than Colman herself.
"I had money on this not happening. After the last year I feel like I've been living someone else's life and now I definitely feel like I won someone else's award," she said after taking the stage.
She then continued to prove to be effortlessly charming, admitting, "I don't know what to say because I genuinely got a little bit boozy because I thought this wasn't going to happen so thank you I'm completely stumped."
She then proved to have good taste by randomly shouting out the cast of Fleabag, saying, "Fleabag and everyone here, honestly, watching everybody is so exciting we've gone, 'Look who it is, look who's there!' Thank you for having us, thank you for having me, I've had such a lovely time. Thank you very much."
Colman won in a stacked category that included heavyhitters likeJennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) to bring home the award.
Before Colman, a previous winner at the Globes for her work in The Night Manager, took over the role of Queen Elizabeth, Claire Foy won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama for her two seasons.
Colman's co-stars' Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret also landed nominations for their work during the royal drama's third season.
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 10AM. After the Golden Globes, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party at 3PM followed by a repeat show of Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes at 6:30PM only on E!
