Phoebe Waller-Bridge Would Like to Personally Thank Barack Obama After Fleabag's Golden Globe Win

Another award for Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Hasn't she got enough already?

(No.)

Fleabag just won best TV comedy or musical at the 2020 Golden Globes, and Waller-Bridge took the stage surrounded by the entire cast and creative team to point out how ironic it is that she has so many friends from a show "about such a lonely lady."

She thanked her cast and crew, and BBC and Amazon Prime, and the HFPA, but personally, she really wanted to thank one man in particular.

"I would like to also thank Obama for putting us on his list. As some of you may know, he's always been on mine. And if you don't get that joke, please watch season one of Fleabag really really quickly."