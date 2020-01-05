Ellen DeGeneres Thanks Her "Husband Mark" During Hilarious 2020 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

DeGeneres went on to make mention of her hit sitcom, which ended after she came out publicly in 1997. "And after that, I got a talk show and I was able to be myself. And that was 17 years ago. And I feel like you've all really gotten to know me over the past 17 years," she said. "I am an open book. And I couldn't have done it without my husband Mark. Mark, you are my rock. Thank you for supporting me through this crazy journey I know it wasn't easy for you or the kids, Rupert and Fiona, go to bed."



Of course, the crowded erupted with laughter as did DeGeneres' wife who was beaming from her seat.



"Television inspired and influenced everything that I am today. Lucille Ball, Mary Tyler Moore, Marlo Thomas, Dick Van Dyke, Bob Newhart. There is a little bit of all of them in me, that didn't sound right, but you know what I'm saying," DeGeneres continued. "All I've ever wanted to do was make people feel good and laugh. There's no greater feeling than when someone tells me that I've made their day better with my show or that I've helped them get through a sickness or a hard time in their lives. But the real power of television for me is that, not that people watch my show, but people watch my show and then they're inspired to go out and do the same thing in their own lives, make people laugh or be kind or help someone less fortunate than themselves that is the power of television. I'm so, so grateful to be a part of it. Thank you so much, everybody."

The Carol Burnett Award was one of two lifetime achievement awards handed out during tonight's Golden Globes show. Tom Hanks was also honored by the HFPA with the Cecil B. deMille award.