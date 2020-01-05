Beyoncé Finally Makes Her 2020 Golden Globes Entrance and It's Pure Gold

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila & McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 5:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Beyonce, Jay Z, 2020 Golden Globes

E!

If anyone can make a grand entrance, it's the one and the only Queen Bey.

To kick off the 2020 awards season and the 2020 Golden GlobesBeyoncémade a fashionably late entrance alongside Jay-Z in an absolutely breathtaking gown. After skipping out on the red carpet, the world-famous performer snuck in to The Beverly Hilton's ballroom just before the second hour of the show kicked off. 

The Texas-born singer channeled her inner Nala from The Lion King in fitted black gown embellished with gold sleevesShe complemented the fierce look with gold statement earrings and a pin-straight 'do.

After all, the 38-year-old, also known as Sasha Fierce, is nominated tonight for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for her song "Spirit," co-written by Queen Bey herself and Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh from The Lion King. Though the honor ultimately went to "(I'm Gonna) Love Me" from Rocketman, that didn't stop the couple from having the time of their lives.

Photos

See Beyonce's Golden Globes Looks Over the Years

To see more photos from their night out at the Globes, check out our gallery below: 

Beyonce, Jay Z, 2020 Golden Globes

E!

They're Here!

Make way for the Queen and King! The couple arrives to the Golden Globes just in time to see their close friend Ellen DeGeneres accept the Carol Burnett Lifetime Achievement Award. 

Beyonce, Jay Z, 2020 Golden Globes

E!

Bow Down, B--tches

Bey is living her life like it's golden, as she should.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

E!

Mixing & Mingling

The power couple enjoys a laugh with Portia de Rossi

Article continues below

Beyonce, Jay-Z, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

E!

BYOB

See that bottle of champagne? Yes, Bey and Jay's bodyguard carried their own personal bottles to the table. 

Beyonce, Jay-Z, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

NBC

Cheers

The cameras catch Jay as he proposes a toast for his table mates. 

Now, after accruing a whopping 23 Grammy Awards and being nominated for tonight's Golden Globes, the multi-hyphenate is one step closer to adding an Oscar nod or win to her list.

On Monday, Dec. 16, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories, including Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), among others.

Of those categories, Queen Bey was nominated for her song "Spirit" and it's also the only film with two songs on the list ("Never Too Late" written by Tim Rice and Elton John is also nominated in the same category for Original Song).

As fans may recall, Beyoncé's song "Spirit" was not only featured on The Lion King official soundtrack but also on her own album The Lion King: The Gift which featured artists like Burna Boy, Donald Glover and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Now, let's wait and see if the "Brown Skin Girl" singer will be adding a Golden Globe to her mantel tonight! 

 Check out the complete list of winners for tonight's 2020 Golden Globes here

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes coverage today starting at 10AM. After the Golden Globes, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party at 3PM followed by a repeat show of Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Golden Globes at 6:30PM only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Beyoncé , 2020 Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Fashion , Style Collective , Celebrities , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.