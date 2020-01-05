Check Out the BTS Instagrams & Twitpics From the 2020 Golden Globes

2020 awards season has officially begun! That's right, thanks to the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, our favorite A-listers from film and TV have come together tonight.

With so many stars in one place, we're just itching for a behind-the-scenes moment. That's why we've turned to social media in order to see what our favorite celebrities are up to during and after the Golden Globes.

We're talking all the best snaps from the red carpet, inside The Beverly Hilton Hotel and more (and we have them all for you below).

In fact, without social media, we'd likely miss some of the best BTS moments from the big night. Case in point: If it wasn't for Instagram and Twitter, we might've missed Gillian Anderson and Olivia Colman's twinning moment. What about Kerry Washington's side-eye while waiting in line to enter the red carpet?

Honestly, missing these moments would've been such a shame!

E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celebs accounts—and we'll be adding more throughout the night. So, be sure to check out the pics below!