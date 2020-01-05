The Stars of Big Little Lies Reunite on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 5:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

They're baaaaccck...Well, sort of.

The ladies of Big Little Lies made a fun appearance on the red carpet for the 2020 Golden Globe awards on Sunday night and looked absolutely stunning as they posed for photos. Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley all attended the event and celebrated their many nominations, some for the hit HBO show, now no longer in the limited series category after two seasons.

The show is up for three big awards tonight, including Best Television Series - Drama, Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series for Nicole, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television nomination for Meryl. 

The shows first season was also highly acclaimed and brought home four Golden Globes. Including, a Best Actress win for Nicole, a Best Supporting Actress win for Laura, a Best Supporting Actor win for Alexander Skarsgard, and a win for Best Miniseries or Television Film. 

Watch

Laura Dern Talks Possible Big Little Lies Season 3

While this reunion was sweet, fans are still awaiting news of a Big Little Lies season 3. "But we could never have more fun. We are truly a family, all my buddies that I work with are like aunts to Jaya now," Laura told E! News in September. "There's no happier place to work on earth and I could not love a character more."

Most of the cast seems on board and excited about the prospect of continuing the journey, including Nicole. In an interview last summer with News Corp Australia, she shared her thoughts on a season three renewal. "I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas," she said. "But we would not do it without all of the same people involved...even the kids."

Hopefully 2020 will bring more Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Laura Dern

The nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for Marriage Story was also sure to support her BLL crew.

Shailene Woodley, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

Those are Bulgari jewels adding that extra pizzazz to the actress' bold look.

Nicole Kidman, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

The Australian actress, a nominee for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama, is her usual statuesque self on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Zoe Kravitz, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Zoe Kravitz

Consider this another purrrfect red carpet for the actress next playing Catwoman,

Reese Witherspoon, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

She's an executive producer on the Best TV Series, Drama, nominee as well as nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, 2020 Golden Globes

E!

Laura Dern & Nicole Kidman

Just get them to a red carpet and Renata and Celeste are totally copacetic.

Article continues below

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Fashion , Awards , Red Carpet , Meryl Streep , Reese Witherspoon , Nicole Kidman , Laura Dern , Zoë Kravitz , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.