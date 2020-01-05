You Gotta See Nicole Kidman & Paul Rudd Crash Laura Dern's Golden Globes Interview!

Is there anyone at the 2020 Golden Globes that Laura Dern hasn't worked with recently?!



The Marriage Story actress was bound to run into many familiar faces at tonight's Globes ceremony, as E! News' Ryan Seacrest reminded the lovable star during our exclusive red carpet interview.



"The film is nominated, Marriage Story. Big Little Lies. Half the room is part of the people you work with, it's filled with people you work with every day," Seacrest said.



"It is an amazing night," Dern gushed. "We also have Little Women representing, so it's a big night for all of us."



When asked which cast she's going to sit with, Dern joked, "It's gonna get ugly in there. The doors will close. It's going to be a lot of serious do-si-do."