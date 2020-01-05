Ricky Gervais Does His Best to Shame the Entire Room In His 2020 Golden Globes Monologue

Monologue number five is in the books for Ricky Gervais.

The comedian kicked off the 2020 Golden Globes by, as he promised, doing the same old thing he always does, and hoping the audience is more used to it by now. We've seen Gervais host four times before, and as expected, he did not hold back in his fifth go 'round. He also warned everyone right at the start.

"You'll be pleased to know this is the last time I'm hosting these awards, so I don't care anymore. I'm joking, I never did," he said, going on to joke that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association doesn't speak English and probably hasn't read any of his tweets.

Here's just a brief list of those Gervais skewered in his opening remarks: Felicity Huffman, Joe Pesci, Two Popes, the HFPA, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, James Corden, Cats, Judi Dench, Apple, Isis, and more!

FOR MORE AWARDS SEASON COVERAGE TEXT "POP" TO 44144 TO DOWNLOAD THE E! NEWS APP