Gwyneth Paltrow, Joey King and More Turn Heads in OMG Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

It's officially official: awards season is here.

The 2020 Golden Globes have commenced, and Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars sashayed along the famous red carpet on Sunday night serving bawdy and face.

And while some of our favorite stars went for the classic route, others pushed the style boundaries with daring designs and over-the-top ensembles that are certainly setting the tone for the rest of the major events slated this year.

Case in point: Billy Portertraipsed down the red carpet as if it were his runway wearing an all-white outfit that made him look oh-so-angelic. From the enchanting color to the feathery confection at his hem and the rhinestone details wrapped around his tailored blazer, this is a lewk to remember.

Most notably, Joey King set the fashion bar very high when she arrived wearing an optical-illusion design by Iris van Herpen. As if her daring piece wasn't eye-catching enough, the 20-year-old star dazzled everyone from head-to-toe. Her larger-than-life sleeves, white-hot heels and fresh-faced makeup certainly made a statement all on its own.

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Jodie ComerCynthia Erivo and many other A-listers showed up and showed out tonight. To see who made us ooh and aah as they graced the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes, scroll through our gallery below.

Joey King, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joey King

The 20-year-old star traipses down the red carpet in an optical-illusion gown by Iris van Herpen. From the electrifying silhouette to the billowing sleeves, this design is gasp-worthy.

Billy Porter, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Billy Porter

While the Pose actor always slays the red carpet, he really went full force for the 2020 Golden Globes with his all-white design by Alex Vinash. From the feathery confection to the perfectly tailored blazer top and rhinestone details, this is a lewk to remember.

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo

One word: deceased. That's how Erivo made us feel after she (quite literally) dazzled on the red carpet wearing a pearl- and sequins-embellished gown by Thom Browne with a middle slit that had flowers embroidered on the inside of the gown.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder skips the slips and corsets and opts for a full-on sheer tulle gown by Fendi that shows off her toned physique.

Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo always stuns on the red carpet and this time is no different. The Hustlers star dons a multi-colored ballgown that features a white hem and massive bow that was perfectly wrapped up in vibrant shades of gold and emerald green.

Lucy Boynton, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lucy Boynton

The Politician actress lights up the red carpet with her shimmery silver gown at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Cate Blanchett, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Blanchett looks like a ray of sunshine with her pastel yellow gown by Mary Katrantzou that features billowing sleeves and an even more eye-catching bodice!

Kerry Washington, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Kerry Washington

Kerry makes everyone ooh and aah with her daring yet dashing suit by Altuzarra, which she wears sans a shirt (oh-so-chic!) and instead accessorizes with a diamond-studded body chain.

Sofia Carson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Sofia Carson

The 26-year-old star goes bright and bold for the star-studded ceremony in a bubblegum pink Giambattista Valli gown.

Janina Gavankar, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

George Pimentel/WireImage

Janina Gavankar

The Way Back actress knows how to make an entrance and her vibrant blue puffed sleeves and sheer black dress are doing all the talking on the red carpet!

Karen Pittman, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Karen Pittman

The Morning Show actress adds a fun splash of color to the red carpet with her feather-adorned gown that features a pastel shades of pink, peach, and coral.

Ansel Elgort, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Ansel Elgort

Elgort goes for the glitz and the glam with shimmery silver makeup that dazzle around his eyes. Now that's a lewk we'll be copping this year!

Jodie Comer, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Jodie Comer

Green with envy! Comer stuns in an emerald green gown by Mary Katrantzou at the awards ceremony, but it's not your average dress. From the puffed sleeves to the larger-than-life silhouette, this is an eye-catching design.

Kaitlyn Dever, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

Coming up roses! Dever wows on the red carpet in her intricately embroidered Valentino dress that looks like a work of art.

Karamo Brown, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Karamo Brown

The Queer Eye star is serving bawdy and face with his black embroidered silk suit.

Shailene Woodley, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

Royal blues! The Big Little Lies actress makes the red carpet her runway with her sparkly blue and black design that looks straight out of a museum. The color-blocking and thigh-high slit are a chef's kiss!

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

The Motherless Brooklyn actress dazzles on the red carpet in a vibrant yellow-gold number by Gucci that gives the Golden Globe trophy a run for its money.

Dakota Fanning, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

The 25-year-old actress stuns in a princess-like lavender ballgown by Dior at the star-studded ceremony.

For updates on the best dressed stars, winners list and more, E! New has you covered. Read all about the awards ceremony, here.

