Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at the 2020 Golden Globes

It's official!
Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson posed for photos together on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, marking their first public appearance as a couple since it was first reported they were dating in late 2019.
The Barry star and The O.C. actress' new romance was first reported on in December when they were photographed getting drinks at a Starbucks in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, with members of his family, and the former co-stars seemed to confirm their new relationship by walking the red carpet together.
The Saturday Night Live vet is nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his turn on the critically acclaimed HBO series Barry, which also earned him a nomination last year, and it seems he has Bilson, who looked stunning in a black and gold gown with a lace bodice, as his good luck charm at the 77th annual ceremony.
This is the first major relationship for both Bilson and Hader since their respective divorces.
Their new romance comes more than two years after Bilson, 38, split from husband Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares a 5-year-old daughter, Briar Rose. While rumors ran rampant last year that the Hart of Dixie star was dating The Bachelor's Nick Viall after she appeared on his podcast, he later shot down the report, saying they were just friends.
And two years ago, Hader, 41, filed for divorce from Maggie Carey after 11 years together. They share three daughters—Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5.
Carey wrote and directed the 2013 comedy film The To Do List, which starred Hader and Bilson, and the pair shared an intimate scene in the movie, telling USA Today at the time, "It's like, 'No, you're not the hot guy in the movie. You get to have sex with Rachel Bilson but it's a mercy situation."
Hader and Bilson first sparked romance rumors in November 2019, when they were reportedly spotted together at a restaurant in Los Angeles.
See more from their night at the Globes in our gallery below.
Red Carpet Pro
Kodak Moment
Say cheese! These two were happy to take photos as they made their way into The Beverly Hilton.
Look of Love
When Bill looks into his leading lady's eyes, we have a feeling he sees love.
Picture Perfect
We know these two are both talented actors. But they can really handle a red carpet like a boss!
All Eyes on Me
While we can't hear what these two are sharing, we can only imagine the sweet words Rachel is whispering into Bill's ears.
PDA Alert
These two aren't just heading to their seats. They are heading to their seats holding hands!
Flashback
Throwback to when these two shared the screen on The To Do List. Who knew what the future would hold?!
