Reese Witherspoon Is "Having the Time of Her Life" at the 2020 Golden Globes—But Who Will She Sit With?

Reese Witherspoon might just have too many friends.

While that doesn't sound like it should be a problem, it sort of presented one for the superstar at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, as both of her hit shows, Big Little Lies and The Morning Show, were nominated, meaning she would have to pick which table to sit at for the first major awards show of the year. Imagine having to choose between spending the evening with Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston. Oh, and add Kerry Washington to that impossible decision, too.

And when Witherspoon stopped to chat with Ryan Seacreston the red carpet, she revealed her strategy for her seat situation: "I will jump around! Hot potato! This is all the people I love and Kerry Washington is here. I got Little Fires Everywhere coming out with her."

So yeah, you could say Witherspoon is just a little busy, serving as an executive producer and star of Big Little Lies and The Morning Show, which are produced by her Hello Sunshine production company, with Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere set to premiere in March.