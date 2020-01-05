Best Dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes: Jennifer Aniston, Billy Porter and More

Hollywood did not come to play at the 2020 Golden Globes.

As E!'s fashion expert, Zanna Rossi Roberts, predicted, bold and shimmering looks reigned supreme on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet. Stars like Ana De Armas, Jennifer Lopez and Cynthia Erivo stood out in flashy ensembles from designers like Ralph & Russo, Thom Browne and more.

Then there are the stars who went for more subdued but equally gorgeous ensembles, with director Greta Gerwig and many others wearing low-key black and white dresses.

The men of Hollywood went for a more dapper look in tuxedos instead of the classic suit and tie. Among the many stylish men were Andrew Scott, who wore an ensemble designed by none other than Paul Smith.

All in all, the Golden Globes red carpet is proving to be more fashionable than ever. But, that being said, some stars shone more brightly than others...