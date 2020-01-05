Kit Harington Reminisces On His Role as Jon Snow at the Golden Globes Red Carpet

The North remembers, and so does Kit Harington.

On the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes, Game of Thrones star and Golden Globes nominee Harington stopped by E! News to reminisce on his role as Jon Snow.

Harington spoke with Ryan Seacrestin the exclusive interview and how it's "odd" he didn't have his "gang" with him tonight.

"I haven't been to one of these things without the rest of us around," Harington admitted and then referenced another HBO series when he joked, "I'm a little jealous of the Succession dudes."

When Seacrest asked if Harington even thinks about his character anymore, he immediately interjected to say he thinks about him, "All the time."

He recalled how his favorite memories included, "Getting into costume...getting into that outfit and just sort of being back on set, back with him as a character."